Sequoia Capital partner emails WhatsApp cofounder

On Mon, Nov 5, 2012 at 7:10 AM, Jim Goetz at Sequoia Capital wrote:

are we concerned about wechat? I find the progress in europe troubling. we will try to triangulate on the growth numbers below with rivalytics.





From: Jan Koum

To: Jim Goetz

CC: Brian Acton; Neeraj Arora; Michael Abramson

Sent: 11/5/2012 7:31:21 PM

Subject: Re: Weixin

yeah talked about WeChat with Zuck on sunday at length... he was actually very concerned tencent was trying to buy us to compete with FB outside of china (he actually heard rumor from "bankers" that the transaction between us and tencent is in process)... i told him i'll let him know we ever do get an offer we would ever consider - that made him feel better.

should we be worried about WeChat? hard to say... their android google play slot is between 5,000,000 and 10,000,000 downloads: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.tencent.mm&hl=en

yes, i know there is no google play in china, so what this means probably is that they have at most around 10m android downloads outside of china. we have 100m.

i think if we fail, we only have ourself to blame due to things like two consecutive days of server outages and not wechat…