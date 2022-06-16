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Head of Facebook App: "Building the Discovery Engine"

April 27, 2022

Building the Discovery Engine

In this note I want to introduce the concept of Facebook as a “discovery engine,” which is a helpful mental model to frame the current focus of our long-term strategy. It also helps contextualize our product priorities, which we’ll continue to evolve over time to emphasize our near-term focus areas.

I encourage you to read the entire note, but if you just want the TL:DR here it is:

Our vision is for Facebook to be a place where everyone can belong, though the power of community. We define our four durable strategic pillars to accomplish this by helping people: