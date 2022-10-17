Google looks at acquiring YouTube
On 2/7/06, Eric Schmidt wrote:
can I get a quick analysis of the likely cost of acquiring youtube? Eric
From: Salman Ullah
Sent: Wednesday, February 08, 2006 9:19 AM
To: Eric Schmidt
Cc: David Drummond; Peter Chane; Sean Dempsey
Subject: Re: youtube
based on sean's discussions with them and their VC (Sequoia) we think it will cost about $50M.
Salman
On 2/8/06, Eric Schmidt wrote:
Would you like us to proceed? Eric
From: Larry Page
To: Eric Schmidt
Sent: Wed, 8 Feb 2006 13:13:40 -0800
Subject: Re: FW: youtube
Cc: [REDACTED], Sergey Brin