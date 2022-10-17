Welcome to Internal Tech Emails: internal tech industry emails that surface in public records. 🔍 If you haven’t signed up, join 15,000+ others and get the free newsletter:

On 2/7/06, Eric Schmidt wrote:

can I get a quick analysis of the likely cost of acquiring youtube? Eric





From: Salman Ullah

Sent: Wednesday, February 08, 2006 9:19 AM

To: Eric Schmidt

Cc: David Drummond; Peter Chane; Sean Dempsey

Subject: Re: youtube

based on sean's discussions with them and their VC (Sequoia) we think it will cost about $50M.

Salman





On 2/8/06, Eric Schmidt wrote:

Would you like us to proceed? Eric





From: Larry Page

To: Eric Schmidt

Sent: Wed, 8 Feb 2006 13:13:40 -0800

Subject: Re: FW: youtube

Cc: [REDACTED], Sergey Brin