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February 13, 2012

6:51 PM

Matt Cohler

so, not surprisingly, zuck pinged me to say "i'm not sure if this is a good idea yet, but i think maybe facebook should buy instagram, what do you think?" i obviously want to discuss with you before i reply to him

Kevin Systrom

got it

you know him better than I do

a) will he go into destroy mode if I say no

b) will he understand if we choose to raise instead

c) will he understand that I don't want to shutter the product and that doesn't align with what FB does with companies

Matt Cohler

a) probably (and probably also if we just don't engage at all)

b) no, he'll go harder into destroy mode then

c) what i think he would most likely want to see is for instagram to turn into a stand-alone mobile facebook photos app, like beluga turned into facebook messenger

(re c he hasn't indicated anything to me at all there, i'm just speculating)