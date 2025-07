Welcome to Internal Tech Emails: internal tech industry emails that surface in public records. 🔍 If you haven’t signed up, join 50,000+ others and get the newsletter:

Mark Zuckerberg messages Facebook engineer

April 5, 2012

Mark Zuckerberg

Around?

Facebook engineer

Yeah

Mark Zuckerberg

If you could buy one of either Instagram, Foursquare or Pinterest, which would you buy?