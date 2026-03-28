Welcome to Internal Tech Emails: internal tech industry emails that surface in public records. 🔍

December 13, 2024

Mark Zuckerberg

Quick heads up that Meta sent a letter to the California AG supporting your lawsuit against OpenAI. Someone (not us) leaked leaked the letter and it will be public in the next hour. Wanted to make sure you heard this from me.

Elon Musk

Ok

Mark Zuckerberg

I have an idea to run by you. Not urgent, but let me know if there’s a good time to call in the next few days.





[This document is from Musk v. Altman (2026).]

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February 3, 2025

Mark Zuckerberg

Looks like DOGE is making progress. I’ve got our teams on alert to take down content doxxing or threatening the people on your team. Let me know if there’s anything else I can do to help.

Elon Musk

[Reacted ❤️ to “Looks like DOGE is making progress. I’ve got our t…”]

Elon Musk

Are you open to the idea of bidding on the OpenAI IP with me and some others?

Mark Zuckerberg

Want to discuss live?

Elon Musk

[Liked “Want to discuss live?”]

Elon Musk

Will call in the morning





[This document is from Musk v. Altman (2026).]

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Threads link

Previously: 25+ documents from Mark Zuckerberg in the full archive

Previously: 25+ documents from Elon Musk in the full archive

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Anthropic draft memo: "Product visions for early 2025"

Jun 15, 2023

We want to have a concrete and inspiring vision of the transformative role AI can play in society in 2025. This will serve several purposes.

First, it gives us a way of sharing with the broader world the positive transformations we believe could happen with TAI. Architecture decisions we make over the next year or two could shape the longer term relationship that human and machine intelligence have going forward. This could be impactful in the same way as, say, the Von Neumann architecture was for computers, or Tim Berners-Lee’s proposal for the World Wide Web shaped the consumer adoption of the internet.

Second, for the product team, it’s also an exciting point on the horizon to work towards; it will inform medium term decisions about what initiatives to pursue and what technologies to develop to get us there. We’ll want to find clear stepping stones between where we are now and the long term vision, where we get technological proof points and market feedback along the way. Companies like Magic Leap that aim straight for their super-ambitious final destination end up disconnected from reality and burn an obscene amount of money, ultimately falling behind competitors who were able to absorb market feedback and build organizational muscle. SpaceX is probably a great example of doing this right. The founders (yes, there’s more than one!) had the borderline ridiculous goal of achieving human settlement on Mars, but they broke it down into a series of steps that achieved proof points and profit along the way. First they got good at building small, profitable, low cost rockets, then they got good at building medium sized, profitable, low cost rockets, then they figured out how to make rockets reusable to further lower the cost, then they became the world’s largest provider of orbital launch capability with their superior product, then they built the world’s largest rocket and almost got it into space on the first try… and if they can generate enough demand for heavy lift launch capability, then they can mass produce these giant rockets and start sending them to Mars. The long term goal kept the team inspired and focused, and the steps along the way gave the team the skills and the revenue to succeed.

Dario’s vision doc has highlighted (or implied) some key characteristics that a long term product vision should possess: