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Mark Zuckerberg’s WhatsApp messages

October 6, 2021

Mark Zuckerberg

Not sure if you saw my post yesterday. It’s not the last thing I’ll say on this, but I started laying the out the messages we discussed: (1) I care deeply about protecting kids, (2) we are industry-leading, and (3) congress needs to pass laws to tell companies how to balance social issues. I’m curious what you thought.

Mark Zuckerberg

https://www.facebook.com/zuck/posts/10113961365418581

Redacted individual

been studying it since 3;40 am ; liked some , some issues in how things said. believe it might be time to come on soon

Redacted individual

chief focus

Redacted individual

will address core values

Redacted individual

am trying change values

Mark Zuckerberg

Change values?

Mark Zuckerberg

My values are my values

Redacted individual

look at your site

Mark Zuckerberg

?

Redacted individual

1 be bold. 2. focus on impact, 3 move fast 4 be open. 5 build social value.. please please add safety ! this is from your recruiting site! i said you are doing a good job and are doing right things but must be more

Mark Zuckerberg

Those are more internal values. We have a list of principles we stand for that is: (1) voice, (2) connection, (3) opportunity, (4) serving everyone, and (5) safety.

Redacted individual

fact based questions not yesterdays nonsense. i see what toy are doing . “i am a parent and i will not stop working on this even if we are industry leading.” its semantics i know but it is far more constructive than what others are saying in the media . i am constructive .. you want me to be that eat

Mark Zuckerberg

But I take your point about being louder about the safety point.

Redacted individual

of course they are internal; even better to make change

Redacted individual

do you think i am out to hurt you? i offering a constructive course you believe in passionately. take my course ! you are a parent !!!

Redacted individual

i am on tv and doing this week

Redacted individual

constructive

Redacted individual

internal recruitment site : great way to show people what else really matters. yes. be louder on safety .you are a parent as you said : doubling down on safety. we are industry leading ; we can demonstrate that but even that is not enough, we offer shying to come in and see the other side of these memos . there is another side that vindicates but as a parent i am making this MY issue !!!

Redacted individual

i am not saying facebook is duplicitous and evil. i am saying the opposite, you have heard the chorus and will PERSONALLY make this issue over adolescents your issue

Mark Zuckerberg

I care deeply about this and we’ll continue focusing on being industry-leading with young people, but I’m not going to say it’s my personal main focus when I have a number of other areas I’m more focused on like building the metaverse. But I will emphasize this more.

Mark Zuckerberg

But I can certainly be louder about safety.

Redacted individual

let me help you! for what it is worth i have the highest rated business shows on earth and have done massive homework and have offered ideas to you that i think have been valuable

Mark Zuckerberg

Absolutely

Mark Zuckerberg

I am grateful and really value your input

Mark Zuckerberg

Lots of great ideas on small businesses over time, etc.

Redacted individual

i know you are a good man. i love opportunity to work with you to make the world greater .

Redacted individual

your call. i know you care but when people don’t believe make it simple: this is MY issue . this is so important! safety is paramount. what do you have to lose! It is true !!!

Mark Zuckerberg

Thanks -- I think you’re right that I need to be clear that I personally care about this.

Redacted individual

i always like to say that this point has the added advantage of being true. i have not worked with you but i have many good friends at facebook who know you care and would love to hear this personal commitment at a thursday town hall , This can be your legacy if you address this personally and if you spot those who are not focused on safety first they have to go

Mark Zuckerberg

How do you think this fits with our focus on promoting building the metaverse as the next major opportunity? We have our Connect “conference” at the end of this month and I was planning on having big announcements about us pivoting focus to building the metaverse in a number of areas. That’s not at odds with safety, but it’s a much different and more innovation-focused message. I’m curious how you’d navigate that.

Redacted individual

jensen is a friend. he has thought about these issues more than anyone. He knows that a lonely person could create a room full of interesting people to talk about shakespeare or Cezanne v. Matisse or the Bible . i love that. but i posed the question of safety and the need to be sure it couldn’t be used for evil. he had a lot of ideas on it and other aspects of the metaverse and how it will be much bigger than the actual world (some hyperbole). Jensen is a humanist and i defer to that great man on safety and the need for care about the most important invention of the next era. i have ultimate respect for his views on the subject.

Mark Zuckerberg

Good idea.

Redacted individual

you holding up okay ? i worry

Redacted individual

i talk about your situation at the top of the show





[This document is from In Re: Social Media Adolescent Addiction/Personal Injury Products Liability Litigation (2026).]



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Previously: 30+ documents from Mark Zuckerberg in the full archive

Further context: The second participant is redacted in this document. But CNBC’s Jim Cramer echoed similar points on Mad Money on October 6, 2021:

Mark Zuckerberg penned a long missive about what his company’s doing right now to rebut the recent revelations that put Facebook in a very bad light. OK, it’s not enough. But at least he’s talking about safety being a core value and his need as a parent to personally take charge. [...] I know Zuckerberg doesn’t think there’s any meat to the revelations. He stresses over and over again that Facebook has industry-leading safeguards — although maybe that’s not saying much, given the state of the social media industry. I just hope he understands that he’s running the largest media company in the world, and if Facebook’s got content that’s genuinely harming adolescents, they have to catch it. I think actually resolving this situation could be pretty expensive. But Zuckerberg I believe is going to embrace this safety-first attitude even if it hurts earnings. He personally must take charge of this issue to catch what’s happening. I know many of you may disagree with this, but after reading this morning’s tweet, I think he’s going to do it.

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Bill Gates on Steve Jobs

From: Bill Gates

Sent: Wed 4/30/2003 10:46 PM

To: Amir Majidimehr; Dave Fester

Cc: Will Poole; Christopher Payne; Yusuf Mehdi; David Cole; Hank Vigil

Subject: Apple’s Jobs again... and time to have a great Windows download service…

Steve Jobs ability to focus in on a few things that count, get people who get user interface right and market things as revolutionary are amazing things.

This time somehow he has applied his talents in getting a better licensing deal than anyone else has gotten for music.

This is very strange to me. The music companies own operations offer a service that is truly unfriendly to the user and has been reviewed that way consistently.

Somehow they decide to give Apple the ability to do something pretty good.

I remember discussing EMusic and us saying that model was better than subscription because you would know what you are getting.

With the subscription who can promise you that the cool new stuff you want (or old stuff) will be there?

I am not saying this strangeness means we messed up - at least if we did so did Real and Pressplay and Musicnet and basically everyone else.

Now that Jobs has done it we need to move fast to get something where the UI and Rights are as good.

I am not sure whether we should do this through one of these JVs or not. I am not sure what the problems are.

However I think we need some plan to prove that even though Jobs has us a bit flat footed again we move quick and both match and do stuff better.

I’m sure people have a lot of thoughts on this. If the plan is clear no meeting is needed. I want to make sure we are coordinated between Windows DMD, MSN and other groups.





[This document is from Comes v. Microsoft (2007).]



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Previously: 35+ documents from Bill Gates and Steve Jobs in the full archive

Previously: Microsoft execs on Apple’s music store: “We were smoked” (April 30, 2003)

Previously: Bill Gates on the iPod (November 2, 2003)

Previously: Exec emails Bill Gates: “I would buy a Mac today if I was not working at Microsoft” (January 7, 2004)

Elon Musk: SpaceX faces "a genuine risk of bankruptcy"

November 26, 2021

Unfortunately, the Raptor production crisis is much worse than it had seemed a few weeks ago. As we have dug into the issues following the exiting of prior senior management, they have unfortunately turned out to be far more severe than was reported. There is no way to sugarcoat this.

I was going to take this weekend off, as my first weekend off in a long time, but instead, I will be on the Raptor line all night and through the weekend.

Unless you have critical family matters or cannot physically return to Hawthorne, we will need all hands on deck to recover from what is, quite frankly, a disaster.

The consequences for SpaceX if we can not get enough reliable Raptors made is that we then can’t fly Starship, which means we then can’t fly Starlink Satellite V2 (Falcon has neither the volume nor the mass to orbit needed for satellite V2). Satellite V1, by itself, is financially weak, while V2 is strong.

In addition, we are spooling up terminal production to several million units per year, which will consume massive capital, assuming that satellite V2 will be on orbit to handle the bandwidth demand. These terminals will be useless otherwise.

What it comes down to, is that we face a genuine risk of bankruptcy if we can’t achieve a Starship flight rate of at least once every two weeks next year.

Thanks,

Elon





This document was first reported by Space Explored

Previously: 45+ documents from Elon Musk in the full archive

Previously: Elon Musk: “The difference in operational efficiency between Tesla and SpaceX, the latter being privately held, is dramatic” (August 2, 2018)

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