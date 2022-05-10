Microsoft exec on the iPod: "Apple is just so far ahead"
From: Jim Allchin
Sent: Thursday, November 13, 2003 9:34 AM
To: Amir Majidimehr
Cc: Will Poole; Michele Freed; Pieter Knook; Harish Naidu; Chris Jones; Linda Averett
Subject: sucking on media players
I bought the high end creative labs portable player. It was the NOMAD Jukebox Zen Xtra.
I have to tell you my experience with our software and this device is really terrible. I expect you already knew this but I had not personally experienced it. Now I spent the time last night really playing with it. My goodness it is terrible. What I don’t understand though is that I was told that the new Creative Labs device would be comparable to Apple. That is so not the case.
The physical device is not even in the same league as the iPOD. I mean it is ugly,