From: Jim Allchin

Sent: Thursday, November 13, 2003 9:34 AM

To: Amir Majidimehr

Cc: Will Poole; Michele Freed; Pieter Knook; Harish Naidu; Chris Jones; Linda Averett

Subject: sucking on media players

I bought the high end creative labs portable player. It was the NOMAD Jukebox Zen Xtra.

I have to tell you my experience with our software and this device is really terrible. I expect you already knew this but I had not personally experienced it. Now I spent the time last night really playing with it. My goodness it is terrible. What I don’t understand though is that I was told that the new Creative Labs device would be comparable to Apple. That is so not the case.