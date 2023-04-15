From: Jim Allchin

Sent: Wednesday, April 30, 2003 4:58 PM

To: Amir Majidimehr; Chris Jones; Will Poole; David Cole

Subject: Apple's music store

1. How did they get the music companies to go along?

2. We were smoked.

jim





From: David Cole

Sent: Wednesday, April 30, 2003 6:30 PM

To: Jim Allchin; Amir Majidimehr; Chris Jones; Will Poole

Cc: Christopher Payne; Hadi Partovi

I am assuming they went along because of the 70 cents per song is better than zero, even for the smaller Mac market. When Apple brings this to Windows (I assume they won't make the mistake of not bring it to Windows, we will really be smoked.)

We (MSN + Windows) need to bring this kind of solution to market. We need a super