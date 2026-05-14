Welcome to Internal Tech Emails: internal tech industry emails that surface in public records. 🔍 If you haven’t signed up, join 50,000+ others and get the newsletter:

Satya Nadella on funding OpenAI

From: Satya Nadella

Sent: Wednesday, July 13, 2022 9:47 AM

To: Amy Hood, Jon Tinter, Mikhail Parakhin

Subject: RE: [EXTERNAL] deal thoughts

Overall I want us to own – the silicon, infra, foundational model IP and “know how”. Right now we are a very thin layer on top of NVIDIA and all the IP is with Open AI. And we have a P&L that will lose 4 bil next year!!! I have not seen anything like this in my 30 years in our industry. I can justify it all by saying that Open AI has smart people and NVIDIA has a lock etc. But if we are going to spend this kind of money and not have control of destiny, it makes no sense. Better to be an investor and not even take all this execution risk!

I want to spend this money. The infra and HW/Silicon work at the “system” level need to have a proprietary edge (and show up as positive GM in Cog Services). And we need to have a foundational model team that is self – sufficient at all time and has the “know how” of taking what Open AI does and productizing it. As long as we have an internal org/investment model/open AI deal terms that all compose to achieve these two goals, we can take all kinds of other risk around monetization etc.

Will be good use the P&L review to get on the same page/context here so that we can all solve for what is our best Open AI deal terms in the context of our overall AI roadmap/plan.

Thx

Satya

Sent from Mail for Windows





[This document is from Musk v. Altman (2026).]

X link

Threads link

Previously: 30+ documents from Musk v. Altman and Satya Nadella in the full archive

Sam Altman's group chat with Satya Nadella

November 21, 2023

10:53 a.m.

Sam Altman

can we talk soon? have a positive update, ish

Kevin Scott

Not sure about Satya, but I’m around.





4:49 p.m.

Sam Altman

emmett thinks its looking reasonably positive for the 5 member board option

Satya Nadella

Good

Satya Nadella

Any timeframe

Sam Altman

emmett is getting on a call with all of them soon

Satya Nadella

Is this Larry Summers and Belinda and you three? Is that still the plan

Sam Altman

larry yes

Sam Altman

the other still up in air

Sam Altman

would diane greene be ok with you?

Satya Nadella

No

Kevin Scott

Belinda Johnson?

Kevin Scott

Diane Green strong no

Kevin Scott

Strong strong no.

Kevin Scott

Belinda is great.

Satya Nadella

[Liked “Belinda is great.”]

Satya Nadella

[Liked “Strong strong no.”]

Satya Nadella

How about Sue Desmond-Hellmann

Sam Altman

suggesting

Satya Nadella

Ursula Burns is another name

Kevin Scott

Amy Rao

Kevin Scott

(Chair of human rights watch)

Kevin Scott

Emilie Choi (President of Coinbase)

Kevin Scott

Amy Chang

Satya Nadella

I just added Brad to this

Brad Smith

Ursula Burns

Kevin Scott

Julia Hartz

Kevin Scott

Ciporra Herman

Kevin Scott

(Former Treasurer FB@ IPO, former CFO 49’ers)

Kevin Scott

Maynard Webb

Brad Smith

Anne Sweeney, operator at ABC and Disney, on the Netflix board. Solid, thoughtful, calm.



Brad Smith

Leslie Kilgore. Former CMO at Netflix. On board still. Incredibly smart, firm, practical, while also a good listener.

Kevin Scott

Yep. Leslie was on the LI board. Very reasonable.

Kevin Scott

Jeff Weiner?

Kevin Scott

Bing Gordon?

Satya Nadella

[Liked “Jeff Weiner?”]

Satya Nadella

Bing is on Amazon board or a consultant

Kevin Scott

He’s off now.

Kevin Scott

But valid.

Kevin Scott

Have you all thought about Emmett? They already picked him and he seems sane.

Sam Altman

we have offered that earlier

Sam Altman

still happy

Satya Nadella

I really think they need Emmett for their own reputation, I did say this to Adam

Sam Altman

agreed

Satya Nadella

Maybe Bret can stress that to Adam as well if he has not already done

Kevin Scott

I can quit for six months and do it. (Ready to be downvoted by Satya on this one, and not really serious. 😄)

Satya Nadella

[Disliked “I can quit for six months and do it. (Ready to be…”]

Kevin Scott

😂

Satya Nadella

Just added Bret so that he also sees all the names





7:15 p.m.

Sam Altman

we are still waiting for a proposal

Satya Nadella

Got it.

Satya Nadella

Do you think we get this done tonight and we issue statements or we think this is tomorrow? Do you want me to ping Adam with you and Bret on it and ask?

Sam Altman

bret on with them now

Satya Nadella

[Liked “bret on with them now”]





7:54 p.m.

Sam Altman

would you do this

Sam Altman

bret, larry summers, adam

Sam Altman

as the board

Sam Altman

and me as ceo

Sam Altman

and then bret handles the investigation

Brad Smith

You would be ceo but lot on the board

Sam Altman

yes

Brad Smith

Your future would be decided by Larry Summer. He’s smart but so mercurial. I think it’s too risky a propositions

Sam Altman

id accept it given my conversations with him

Sam Altman

and where we right

Sam Altman

now

Sam Altman

it’s bullshit but i want to save this

Sam Altman

can you guys live with it?

Satya Nadella

Can I call Larry tonight?

Sam Altman

sure any time

Satya Nadella

Give me his cell number

Sam Altman

we are going to talk with larry, bret, emmett, and the board in a few mins





10:38 p.m.

Sam Altman

thank you guys for the partnership and trust. excited to get this all sorted to a long-term configuration you can really depend on

Satya Nadella

[Loved “thank you guys for the partnership and trust. exci…”]

Brad Smith

Thank you! A tough several days. Let’s build on this and regain momentum

Sam Altman

[Loved “Thank you! A tough several days. Let’s build on th…”]

Satya Nadella

Really looking forward to getting back to building….





[This document is from Musk v. Altman (2026).]

X link

Threads link

Further reading from Aaron Holmes for The Information: “Nadella and Scott said they didn’t want former Google Cloud CEO Diane Greene or former Amazon director Bing Gordon on the board, which Nadella testified Monday was due to conflicts between Microsoft’s cloud business and those competitors.” (May 11, 2026)

Further reading from Cade Metz and Mike Isaac for The New York Times: “Mr. Musk’s lawyers, led by the experienced litigator Steven Molo, tried to portray Mr. Nadella as an unseen influence backing Mr. Altman … Mr. Nadella called the OpenAI board’s decision to remove Mr. Altman ‘amateur hour, as far as I’m concerned.’” (May 11, 2026)

Previously: “directionally very bad” (November 19, 2023)

Previously: Sam Altman texts Satya Nadella and Bret Taylor (November 19, 2023)

Previously: Microsoft CTO: Why the OpenAI board really fired Sam Altman (November 19, 2023)

Previously: 25+ documents from Musk v. Altman and Sam Altman in the full archive

Inside The Tech Emails Files

See how the biggest companies in tech actually operate — in their own words.

The Tech Emails Files are 250+ internal documents pulled from court filings we track year-round. Strategy memos. Board emails. Messages between CEOs and execs at Apple, Google, Meta, Microsoft, OpenAI, Tesla, and more.

Investors use it to understand how leadership actually thinks. Journalists use it for primary sources. Founders and operators use it to study how the biggest companies make decisions.

Upgrade to a paid subscription, and you’ll unlock access to the full archive:

“I don’t want to be IBM and OpenAI to be Microsoft”

From: Sam Altman

Sent: Thursday, April 28, 2022 2:01 PM

To: Satya Nadella; Kevin Scott

Subject: [EXTERNAL] two documents for tomorrow

Satya, Kevin--

Looking forward to talking tomorrow!

The first document here outlines our current thinking about how we will get to AGI. There are a few new elements since the last time we’ve talked, the most important of which is that we’ve learned how to use compute to generate new knowledge and data, which allows us to spend compute to run a self-improvement cycle, and means we value compute even more than we did last time we talked.

The second is a proposal for a deal structure we think leads to long-term (i.e. indefinitely long) alignment for both companies.

Sam





From: Satya Nadella

Sent: Thur 4/28/2022 11:55:09 PM (UTC)

To: Jon Tinter, Dave O’Hara, Michael Wetter, Keith Dolliver

Cc: Kevin Scott, Amy Hood, Chris Young

Subject: FW: [EXTERNAL] two documents for tomorrow

Attachment: OAI AGI roadmap.docx

Attachment: OAI x MSFT proposal.docx

Have not fully digested this as yet. Kevin and I meet him tomorrow.

The goal here is figure out how to continue the partnership in a more aligned way.

Here are some top of mind thoughts (Kevin should feel free to add/edit):

I don’t want to be IBM and OpenAI to be Microsoft.

Happy to keep funding the HW and also their Opex/Payout for employees. We pay for all the HW required and also their Opex for engineers and also payouts to employees at defined milestones of delivery.

In return we want full IP rights and also need to “embed” our folks across every layer of the stack so that we can be self sufficient if need came.

We take the risk of figuring out how to monetize.

Open AI takes the risk that we figure out how to build the HW.

If we can’t figure out monetization, but someone else figures out how to monetize we just sell them Azure APIs and recoup our costs (Azure Infra GM margins).

If there are no buyers or someone else wins the race, Open AI shuts down.

The biggest issue I see is all these investors. I just don’t get their incentives. I would rather have Open AI employees get money at appropriate delivery milestones for example vs these VCs. We have effectively funded 90% of their HW/Opex to date.

Please send any thoughts. Tomorrow will mostly listen and try to establish some principles that Kevin and I can use to establish for the next go around.

Thx

Sent from Mail for Windows





[Full original attachment:]

OAI x MSFT proposal 582KB ∙ PDF file Download Download





[This document is from Musk v. Altman (2026).]

X link

Threads link

Previously: 40+ documents from Microsoft in the full archive

Sam Altman texts Elon Musk

October 1, 2020

Sam Altman

Saw your feedback on Twitter last week. I’m happy to talk about this if you’d like, but I think there’s no way we can hold a candle to DeepMind without many billions of dollars, and MSFT still seems like the best way for us to get that with the least compromise. We gave MSFT a copy of GPT-3 to use in their own products, but we still get to retain autonomy to release our work ourselves (e.g., we can and will continue to provide API access to the most powerful language model in existence to everyone). If you’ve got any feedback about how to do better, I’d love to hear it. Thanks! Sam.

Elon Musk

Yeah, we should talk

Elon Musk

I don’t think it’s a winning approach to be (or at least appear to be) hypocritical

Elon Musk

At least change the name

Sam Altman

happy to talk whenever you’re free--agreed we should try not to appear hypocritical

Elon Musk

Sounds good. I’m in Texas and about to do a series of Starship engineering reviews, but free tonight.





[This document is from Musk v. Altman (2026).]

X link

Threads link

Further reading: Elon Musk on Twitter: “This does seem like the opposite of open. OpenAI is essentially captured by Microsoft.” (September 24, 2020)

Previously: Sam Altman texts Elon Musk: “i dont think openai would have happened without you—and it really fucking hurts when you publicly attack openai” (February 18, 2023)

Previously: 55+ documents from Elon Musk and Sam Altman in the full archive

Bonus: Microsoft’s investment memos for OpenAI, 2019–2024

March 7, 2019

Memo to Microsoft Board of Directors - March 7, 2019 6.16MB ∙ PDF file Download Download



June 10, 2019

Memo to Microsoft Board of Directors - June 10, 2019 1.28MB ∙ PDF file Download Download



January 11, 2023

Memo to Microsoft Board of Directors - January 11, 2023 887KB ∙ PDF file Download Download



September 9, 2024

Memo to Microsoft Board Of Directors - September 9, 2024 1.31MB ∙ PDF file Download Download



[This document is from Musk v. Altman (2026).]

A note from @TechEmails

Every year, I track hundreds of court cases and review more than 10,000 filings to bring you Internal Tech Emails. If you like @TechEmails, and would like to help make this work more sustainable, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

You’ll be supporting the research that drives Internal Tech Emails, and will help ensure that it can continue publishing. And you’ll also receive access to the full archive of internal tech emails, with 250+ documents from Apple, Google, Meta, Microsoft, OpenAI, Tesla, and more.

Thanks for reading!

-Internal Tech Emails

Sent from my iPad