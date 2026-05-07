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Sam Altman texts Mira Murati

November 19, 2023

9:43 a.m.

Sam Altman

can you please officially invite me to the office for a meeting?

Mira Murati

Yes I will, do you have an update you can share?

Sam Altman

adam is trying to get the board to agree to a configuration

Sam Altman

he is now saying they need til end of day

Sam Altman

satya and i said that doesn’t work

Sam Altman

and that we need to start preparing for plan b

Mira Murati

Ok please give me a second, I’m about to speak with them

Sam Altman

ok great





10:15 a.m.

Sam Altman

have an update lmk when you can talk





5:37 p.m.

Sam Altman

are you on with them? unrelated problem if you’re still waiting

Mira Murati

Not yet, just in a quiet room because I didn’t want all the outside theater





6:23 p.m.

Sam Altman

can you indicate directionally good or bad? satya and others anxious





7:05 p.m.

Mira Murati

Directionally very bad

Sam Altman

ok

Sam Altman

can you wrap up soon? lots of pressure from msft for an update

Mira Murati

Sam this is very bad

Sam Altman

can i come in?

Mira Murati

They don’t want you to

Sam Altman

what do you want to make it better? i’m still willing to just walk away if that helps

Sam Altman

if they are ramped up for crazy lawsuits against me then i’m not sure what

Sam Altman

can you please tell them i just want to resolve this however and would like to join

Mira Murati

They’re convinced about their decision

Sam Altman

for me to be fired? or some new thing?

Mira Murati

Yes for you to be gone

Sam Altman

ok

Sam Altman

then can i come in and talk about a path forward with them?

Mira Murati

They’re saying no and they need more time

Sam Altman

more time for what?

Mira Murati

They’ve walked me through all the reasons and the issues with you and why you can’t be ceo

Sam Altman

can you ask why they’ve been a saying all weekend they wanted me back?

Mira Murati

They want new ceo in place

Sam Altman

can you say you will call back in 10 min

Mira Murati

They want to have a new ceo in place tonight (not me

Sam Altman

do they know who?

Sam Altman

can i tell satya? is this final?

Sam Altman

or, should you add satya in?

Mira Murati

Trying to add Satya now

Sam Altman

still don’t want me?

Mira Murati

New guy is rando twitch guy

Mira Murati

They don’t want you

Sam Altman

emmett?

Mira Murati

Yeah

Mira Murati

But hold on I’m pulling Satya now

Sam Altman

ok

Sam Altman

do you think any way you can turn this around? even if we let them sleep on it tonight or whatever?

Mira Murati

Have been trying

Sam Altman

from a journalist:

Sam Altman

Mira Murati

Yeah

Mira Murati

Hoping Satya can help undo this

Sam Altman

should team send letter to board now?

Sam Altman

is he on with them?

Mira Murati

It won’t matter

Mira Murati

They don’t care if everyone quits

Sam Altman

is that what they want is the IP going to anthropic?

Sam Altman

that’s what team thinks

Mira Murati

Just not your hand on agi

Sam Altman

i can not come back!

Sam Altman

they were the ones that asked as of yesterday morning

Sam Altman

did satya get on call?

Mira Murati

Yes with him

Sam Altman

wait i have an interesting idea

Mira Murati

Still with Satya

Mira Murati

Go ahead

Sam Altman

what if msft acquires openai? would that provide the governance the board wants?

Sam Altman

is satya making progress at all

Mira Murati

Satya is being diplomatic





8:36 p.m.

Sam Altman

will you emmett on with the team asap

Sam Altman

also does adam know you rehired me

Mira Murati

Yes





10:10 p.m.

Sam Altman

can you chat soon?





11:47 p.m.

Mira Murati

Thought about your proposal, I’m on board

Sam Altman

kk. i think it’s best shot to get company back and keep people

Sam Altman

and if that doesn’t work

Sam Altman

we have a new thing and the compute and the ip

Sam Altman

but i feel has good chance of winning

Sam Altman

i think you all just need to get a petition of everyone saying they will quit and join, they don’t even do

Sam Altman

lmk if you have a minute for a call?





[This document is from Musk v. Altman (2026).]

X link

Threads link

Instagram link

Reactions on X: Essam Sleiman, Amrith, Emmett Shear, Ashlee Vance, Gergely Orosz, Mike Isaac, Erin Woo, flowersslop

Previously: 20+ documents from Musk v. Altman and Sam Altman in the full archive

Previously: Microsoft CTO: Why the OpenAI board really fired Sam Altman (November 19, 2023)

Previously: Sam Altman texts Satya Nadella and Bret Taylor (November 19, 2023)

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Satya Nadella texts Mira Murati

November 17, 2023, 3:33 p.m.

Satya Nadella

Hi Mira… call when you have a chance. Thx Satya





November 18, 2023, 9:06 a.m.

Mira Murati

Satya could you please call me when you have a chance so we can coordinate how to talk with Sam here





November 19, 2023, 7:40 p.m.

Mira Murati

Can you join meeting with board please

Mira Murati

I’m not putting my name on this

Mira Murati

Quick call?





November 20, 2023

1:16 a.m.

Mira Murati

Hi Satya, I know it’s super late. Need to call you urgently

Mira Murati

The petition we’re sending says the following per your conversation with Sam and we wanted to confirm. “Microsoft has assured us that there are positions for all OpenAI employees with the same compensation at this new subsidiary should we choose to join.”

Mira Murati

We’re removing it from public doc and communicating it privately



7:10 a.m.

Satya Nadella

Thx. So sorry. But that is right.





10:44 a.m.

Mira Murati

Satya could you please make a public statement soon that shows support for the joint openai team, basically bringing the team together? It's very important that we don't lose researchers to Demis or Elon. The technical team is being dragged in so many recruiting directions and a unified front would help immensely





[This document is from Musk v. Altman (2026).]

Previously: 20+ documents from Musk v. Altman and Sam Altman in the full archive

Mira Murati texts Microsoft’s CTO

November 17, 2023

11:44 a.m.

Mira Murati

Hi Kevin, this is Mira (openai). I have something extremely urgent and important. May I call you for 5 mins?





7:32 p.m.

Mira Murati

Kevin feel free to call anytime if you‘d like to chat about any of this insanity tonight





November 20, 2023, 4:07 a.m.

Kevin Scott

Sorry I missed your call. I’m in DC and just grabbed 3.5 hours of shuteye from 3a to 6:30 ET. Up now and can chat whenever.

Mira Murati

Don’t worry Kevin, we resolved. Close to having the board resign

Kevin Scott

For real this time?

Mira Murati

It seems so

Mira Murati

Ilya signed our petition

Kevin Scott

I knew that you all had sent a petition. Can you send me what it said? Shockingly given how close everyone is covering this right now, I haven’t heard mention of it, other than through OAI->Microsoft employee conversations.

Kevin Scott

And LMK if there‘s anything I can do to help you.

Kevin Scott

You must be exhausted.

Mira Murati

[Image attachment]

Mira Murati

Nearly 500 signatures. I think it hasn‘t leaked yet because we just put it together and will release it soon if the board doesn’t resign immediately

Mira Murati

[Loved “And LMK if there ‘s anything I can do to help you.”]

Mira Murati

It’s been insane





November 21, 2023, 9:33 p.m.

Mira Murati

We’ve reached agreement. Sam will return as CEO with a new initial board Bret Taylor (Chair), Larry Summers, and Adam D’Angelo. We will complete details in next day but we‘re announcing to the company right away





[This document is from Musk v. Altman (2026).]

Previously: 20+ documents from Musk v. Altman and Sam Altman in the full archive

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