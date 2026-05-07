"Directionally very bad"
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Sam Altman texts Mira Murati
November 19, 2023
9:43 a.m.
Sam Altman
can you please officially invite me to the office for a meeting?
Mira Murati
Yes I will, do you have an update you can share?
Sam Altman
adam is trying to get the board to agree to a configuration
Sam Altman
he is now saying they need til end of day
Sam Altman
satya and i said that doesn’t work
Sam Altman
and that we need to start preparing for plan b
Mira Murati
Ok please give me a second, I’m about to speak with them
Sam Altman
ok great
10:15 a.m.
Sam Altman
have an update lmk when you can talk
5:37 p.m.
Sam Altman
are you on with them? unrelated problem if you’re still waiting
Mira Murati
Not yet, just in a quiet room because I didn’t want all the outside theater
6:23 p.m.
Sam Altman
can you indicate directionally good or bad? satya and others anxious
7:05 p.m.
Mira Murati
Directionally very bad
Sam Altman
ok
Sam Altman
can you wrap up soon? lots of pressure from msft for an update
Mira Murati
Sam this is very bad
Sam Altman
can i come in?
Mira Murati
They don’t want you to
Sam Altman
what do you want to make it better? i’m still willing to just walk away if that helps
Sam Altman
if they are ramped up for crazy lawsuits against me then i’m not sure what
Sam Altman
can you please tell them i just want to resolve this however and would like to join
Mira Murati
They’re convinced about their decision
Sam Altman
for me to be fired? or some new thing?
Mira Murati
Yes for you to be gone
Sam Altman
ok
Sam Altman
then can i come in and talk about a path forward with them?
Mira Murati
They’re saying no and they need more time
Sam Altman
more time for what?
Mira Murati
They’ve walked me through all the reasons and the issues with you and why you can’t be ceo
Sam Altman
can you ask why they’ve been a saying all weekend they wanted me back?
Mira Murati
They want new ceo in place
Sam Altman
can you say you will call back in 10 min
Mira Murati
They want to have a new ceo in place tonight (not me
Sam Altman
do they know who?
Sam Altman
can i tell satya? is this final?
Sam Altman
or, should you add satya in?
Mira Murati
Trying to add Satya now
Sam Altman
still don’t want me?
Mira Murati
New guy is rando twitch guy
Mira Murati
They don’t want you
Sam Altman
emmett?
Mira Murati
Yeah
Mira Murati
But hold on I’m pulling Satya now
Sam Altman
ok
Sam Altman
do you think any way you can turn this around? even if we let them sleep on it tonight or whatever?
Mira Murati
Have been trying
Sam Altman
from a journalist:
Sam Altman
Mira Murati
Yeah
Mira Murati
Hoping Satya can help undo this
Sam Altman
should team send letter to board now?
Sam Altman
is he on with them?
Mira Murati
It won’t matter
Mira Murati
They don’t care if everyone quits
Sam Altman
is that what they want is the IP going to anthropic?
Sam Altman
that’s what team thinks
Mira Murati
Just not your hand on agi
Sam Altman
i can not come back!
Sam Altman
they were the ones that asked as of yesterday morning
Sam Altman
did satya get on call?
Mira Murati
Yes with him
Sam Altman
wait i have an interesting idea
Mira Murati
Still with Satya
Mira Murati
Go ahead
Sam Altman
what if msft acquires openai? would that provide the governance the board wants?
Sam Altman
is satya making progress at all
Mira Murati
Satya is being diplomatic
8:36 p.m.
Sam Altman
will you emmett on with the team asap
Sam Altman
also does adam know you rehired me
Mira Murati
Yes
10:10 p.m.
Sam Altman
can you chat soon?
11:47 p.m.
Mira Murati
Thought about your proposal, I’m on board
Sam Altman
kk. i think it’s best shot to get company back and keep people
Sam Altman
and if that doesn’t work
Sam Altman
we have a new thing and the compute and the ip
Sam Altman
but i feel has good chance of winning
Sam Altman
i think you all just need to get a petition of everyone saying they will quit and join, they don’t even do
Sam Altman
lmk if you have a minute for a call?
[This document is from Musk v. Altman (2026).]
X link
Threads link
Instagram link
Reactions on X: Essam Sleiman, Amrith, Emmett Shear, Ashlee Vance, Gergely Orosz, Mike Isaac, Erin Woo, flowersslop
Previously: 20+ documents from Musk v. Altman and Sam Altman in the full archive
Previously: Microsoft CTO: Why the OpenAI board really fired Sam Altman (November 19, 2023)
Previously: Sam Altman texts Satya Nadella and Bret Taylor (November 19, 2023)
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Satya Nadella texts Mira Murati
November 17, 2023, 3:33 p.m.
Satya Nadella
Hi Mira… call when you have a chance. Thx Satya
November 18, 2023, 9:06 a.m.
Mira Murati
Satya could you please call me when you have a chance so we can coordinate how to talk with Sam here
November 19, 2023, 7:40 p.m.
Mira Murati
Can you join meeting with board please
Mira Murati
I’m not putting my name on this
Mira Murati
Quick call?
November 20, 2023
1:16 a.m.
Mira Murati
Hi Satya, I know it’s super late. Need to call you urgently
Mira Murati
The petition we’re sending says the following per your conversation with Sam and we wanted to confirm. “Microsoft has assured us that there are positions for all OpenAI employees with the same compensation at this new subsidiary should we choose to join.”
Mira Murati
We’re removing it from public doc and communicating it privately
7:10 a.m.
Satya Nadella
Thx. So sorry. But that is right.
10:44 a.m.
Mira Murati
Satya could you please make a public statement soon that shows support for the joint openai team, basically bringing the team together? It's very important that we don't lose researchers to Demis or Elon. The technical team is being dragged in so many recruiting directions and a unified front would help immensely
[This document is from Musk v. Altman (2026).]
Previously: 20+ documents from Musk v. Altman and Sam Altman in the full archive
Mira Murati texts Microsoft’s CTO
November 17, 2023
11:44 a.m.
Mira Murati
Hi Kevin, this is Mira (openai). I have something extremely urgent and important. May I call you for 5 mins?
7:32 p.m.
Mira Murati
Kevin feel free to call anytime if you‘d like to chat about any of this insanity tonight
November 20, 2023, 4:07 a.m.
Kevin Scott
Sorry I missed your call. I’m in DC and just grabbed 3.5 hours of shuteye from 3a to 6:30 ET. Up now and can chat whenever.
Mira Murati
Don’t worry Kevin, we resolved. Close to having the board resign
Kevin Scott
For real this time?
Mira Murati
It seems so
Mira Murati
Ilya signed our petition
Kevin Scott
I knew that you all had sent a petition. Can you send me what it said? Shockingly given how close everyone is covering this right now, I haven’t heard mention of it, other than through OAI->Microsoft employee conversations.
Kevin Scott
And LMK if there‘s anything I can do to help you.
Kevin Scott
You must be exhausted.
Mira Murati
[Image attachment]
Mira Murati
Nearly 500 signatures. I think it hasn‘t leaked yet because we just put it together and will release it soon if the board doesn’t resign immediately
Mira Murati
[Loved “And LMK if there ‘s anything I can do to help you.”]
Mira Murati
It’s been insane
November 21, 2023, 9:33 p.m.
Mira Murati
We’ve reached agreement. Sam will return as CEO with a new initial board Bret Taylor (Chair), Larry Summers, and Adam D’Angelo. We will complete details in next day but we‘re announcing to the company right away
[This document is from Musk v. Altman (2026).]
Previously: 20+ documents from Musk v. Altman and Sam Altman in the full archive
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