Internal Tech Emails

Internal Tech Emails

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Rob B.'s avatar
Rob B.
Jan 3, 2023

One thing that stood out to me is that the initial email got sent at 1AM on a Sunday. Always on...

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Mujavid Bukhari's avatar
Mujavid Bukhari
Jan 4, 2023

This reminds me of the recorded interview done with Craig Federighi, where similarly he denies knowledge of a project. When asked about whether Apple is pursuing V/AR technology he responds "I have absolutely no idea what you're talking about". Just yesterday Apple leaked their A/VR headset as part of CES.

I guess in these supposedly high stakes games you can't show your hand, so I wonder why journalists even bother asking execs about such future projects.

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