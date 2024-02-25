Welcome to Internal Tech Emails: internal tech industry emails that surface in public records. 🔍 If you haven’t signed up, join 37,000+ others and get the newsletter:

Internal Tech Emails is brought to you by… The Diff

Join 50,000+ founders, investors, and curious generalists—read The Diff.

The Diff is a newsletter covering inflections in tech and finance: what’s changing, and why it matters. Readers get:

In-depth business breakdowns (like why Instacart is a bad grocery business but an amazing ad business)

Corporate tactics and strategy, across industries and scales—anything from why startups have messy founding stories to the rise of “pod shop”-style hedge funds.

Analysis of breaking news, or soon-to-be-breaking news—like pieces about AI’s impact on white-collar jobs in 2020, or coverage of SVB’s shaky balance sheet the month before its collapse.

Join for free to get a weekly writeup and a weekend roundup of the best long reads you’ve missed, or upgrade to full access to get three additional issues each week.

Subscribe

Steve Jobs on iPhone design

From: Tony Fadell

Date: October 5, 2005 3:59:52 PM PDT

To: Steve Jobs, Jon Rubinstein, Greg Joswiak, Bob Borchers, Phil Schiller, Jeff Williams, Jonathan Ive, Eddy Cue, Jeff Robbin, Scott Forstall

Subject: Samsungʼs SGH-E910 Bang & Olufsen “fashionphone”

The first review...

Weird way to hold the cellphone