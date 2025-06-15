Welcome to Internal Tech Emails: internal tech industry emails that surface in public records. 🔍 If you haven’t signed up, join 50,000+ others and get the newsletter:

Apple executive team meeting agenda

August 5, 2007

[The source of the handwriting on the document is uncertain — it may be Scott Forstall, then head of iPhone software at Apple.]





[This document is from Epic v. Apple (2021).]

Mark Zuckerberg emails Peter Thiel

On Feb 12, 2013, at 12:10 AM, Mark Zuckerberg wrote:

Related to my update about the board below, we should check in at some point on your plans for our board over the next 2-3 years. I know you just sold the majority of your Facebook stock, so I'm not sure how you're thinking about this right now. I find you very helpful and I want to make sure I understand how you're thinking about this. Let's discuss when we get dinner later this month.





From: Peter Thiel

Sent: 2/12/2013 2:32:08 PM

To: Mark Zuckerberg

Subject: Re: Board Update

Mark,

At the time of the IPO, I committed to staying on the board for at least two years because I felt that I could add a lot of value (based on my long-term history with the company) and because I am very grateful to Facebook on many levels. And while I have sold most of my Facebook stock, I still have a position that is very large in the scheme of these things (I think Breyer and Andreessen are somewhat larger, but the only two outside directors where this is the case).

That being said, I also agree with you that a large board is pretty unwieldy (and I think the board is functioning much less well with 8 people than it did with 4 or 5) and so we should discuss whether this might be a good time for me to transition off. Let's try and talk a bit about it later tonight, or maybe before or after the board meeting tomorrow.

I'll see you later today,

Peter

Sent from my iPad





[This document is from FTC v. Meta (2025).]

Draft: OpenAI’s H1 2025 strategy for ChatGPT

December 2, 2024

[Excerpt #1:] Who are our competitors?

We think about competition in two ways. First, there's the consumer Al chatbot space: Claude, Gemini, Copilot, Meta Al. With [ HYPERLINK \I "_l6ubp9yx5tei" \h ]we are leading here, but we can't rest. We need the best free model, best Ul, and strongest brand. Looking ahead to 2025, [REDACTED] poses the biggest threat due to their ability to embed equivalent functionality across their products (e.g. [REDACTED] without facing the business model cannibalization risks that Google does.

Then there's the broader game: building a super-assistant and then [REDACTED]. Now we're up against search engines, browsers, even interactions with real people. This one isn't a head-on match. It's about solving more and more use-cases and gradually pulling users in. That's why we don't call our product a search engine, a browser, or an OS — it's just ChatGPT.





[Excerpt #2:] Ship a [REDACTED] by 2026

Today, ChatGPT is in our lives through existing form factors — our website, phone, and desktop apps. But our vision for ChatGPT is to help you with all of your life, no matter where you are. At home, it should help answer questions, play music, and suggest recipes. On the go, it should help you get to places, find the best restaurants, or catch up with friends. At work, it should help you take meeting notes, or prepare for the big presentation. And on solo walks, it should help you reflect and wind down. We want ChatGPT to be [REDACTED]. The best Al is the one that's right there with you.





[Excerpt #3:] Cool and ahead.

Our brand should resonate across all key user segments but especially [REDACTED]. For [REDACTED] ChatGPT should be cool. Right now, it’s useful but not cool. (We might even [REDACTED]). The path to being cool is being part of trends on social, full stop.





[Full document:]

ChatGPT H1 2025 Strategy 1.84MB ∙ PDF file Download Download





[This document is from U.S. v. Google (2024) (1:20-cv-03010).]

