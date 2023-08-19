Welcome to Internal Tech Emails: internal tech industry emails that surface in public records. 🔍 If you haven’t signed up, join 50,000+ others and get the newsletter:

Companies

Amazon | Apple | FTX | Google | Meta | Microsoft | OpenAI | Tesla | Theranos | Twitter | Uber | Others

People

Jim Allchin | Sam Altman | Sam Bankman-Fried | Jeff Bezos | Sergey Brin | Dick Costolo | Eddy Cue | Tim Cook | Jack Dorsey | Craig Federighi | Scott Forstall | Bill Gates | Elizabeth Holmes | Steve Jobs | Travis Kalanick | Marissa Mayer | Elon Musk (OpenAI) | Elon Musk (Tesla) | Elon Musk (Twitter) | Larry Page | Satya Nadella | Sheryl Sandberg | Sundar Pichai | Phil Schiller | Phil Spencer | Eric Schmidt | Ilya Sutskever | Kevin Systrom | Linda Yaccarino | Mark Zuckerberg

Key

🔍 = Editor’s Pick

Amazon

Jeff Bezos

“I’d buy [Ring] right now” 🔍

December 15, 2017

Email to exec about Signal

February 29, 2020

Others

Meeting notes on super-fast delivery

September 19, 2013

Memo about why Amazon should acquire Ring

October 10, 2017

Amazon exec’s concerns about Ring acquisition

October 31, 2017

Meeting invite template

March 5, 2021

Apple

Eddy Cue

Email brainstorming Apple's rules for in-app subscriptions

February 9, 2011

Email about promoting Shazam Player in the App Store

January 12, 2012

Email to execs about iTunes gift cards

February 15, 2013

Email to Tim Cook about improving App Store discovery

June 9, 2015

Email to Tim Cook about search deal renegotiations with Google

January 22, 2016

Tim Cook

Reaction to email from Epic’s Tim Sweeney

June 26, 2015

Email to execs: “I need the two of you to play the role I usually play”

October 27, 2018

Talking points for earnings call: "Hot topics"

October 31, 2018

Email about supplier leaks

November 5, 2018

Email to execs about China

November 24, 2018

Notes for Apple board call

December 17, 2018

Email to employees about war in Ukraine

March 1, 2022

Craig Federighi

Email about detecting more apps that use private APIs

August 28, 2013

Emails about acquiring a cloud gaming service

August 22, 2017

Emails with execs about preventing phishing

December 1, 2019

Scott Forstall

Email to Steve Jobs about the future of mobile

October 19, 2006

Feedback on a draft of Steve Jobs’s letter announcing third-party iPhone apps

October 14, 2007

Email to Steve Jobs about alert copy 🔍

May 17, 2008

Email to Steve Jobs about Google contacts

June 29, 2008

Initial requirements for In-App Purchase feature

December 19, 2008

Steve Jobs

Email negotiating Apple’s deal with Microsoft 🔍

July 24, 1997

Email to Bill Gates about Apple’s relationship with Microsoft 🔍

February 3, 1998

Email to employees referencing Aristotle

January 20, 2002

Email to execs about MusicMatch and iPod DRM

May 8, 2003

Email to execs about Real’s music store

January 5, 2004

Emails with Adobe CEO Bruce Chizen about recruiting 🔍

May 26, 2005

Email to Jony Ive and Bas Ording about phone design 🔍

October 5, 2005

Email to execs about negotiations with Qualcomm

November 14, 2006

Email to execs about music industry releasing MP3s

December 5, 2006

Emails with Eric Schmidt about recruiting 🔍

March 7, 2007

Executive team meeting agenda 🔍

August 5, 2007

Email with Palm CEO about recruiting Apple’s employees 🔍

August 26, 2007

Email with Bertrand Serlet about third-party apps on the iPhone 🔍

October 2, 2007

Email to Phil Schiller about Google’s ad platform for iPhone

October 10, 2008

Email to himself: “I grow little of the food I eat…” 🔍

September 2, 2010

Outline of Apple’s strategy for 2011 🔍

October 24, 2010

"It's time for [Amazon] to use our payment mechanism or bow out” 🔍

November 22, 2010

Email to Eddy Cue about bookstores on iOS

February 6, 2011

Emails with execs about Facebook’s iPad app

July 11, 2011

Phil Schiller

Emails with execs about removing the iOS developer NDA

August 4, 2008

Email about Steve Jobs's request for the App Store’s financials

July 15, 2009

Emails with eBay CEO John Donahoe

November 1, 2009

Email to Steve Jobs about App Store complaints

November 20, 2009

Email about the "very high" threat from Amazon's App Store

March 29, 2011

Email about “bad apps” in the App Store 🔍

February 3, 2012

Email about Microsoft's desire to use an external payment system

April 13, 2012

Email to Apple’s ad agency about iPhone marketing 🔍

January 25, 2013

Email to Tim Cook about switching ad agencies

January 27, 2013

Emails with execs about iMessage for Android 🔍

April 8, 2013

Email about growing the Mac App Store

December 24, 2015

Forward of App Store comments from Apple bloggers

January 9, 2016

Email about iOS racing games

November 27, 2017

Idea for a “Jump Start” program for small developers

June 21, 2018

Emails with execs about a “unique arrangement” with Netflix

July 28, 2018

Emails with T-Mobile exec about In-App Purchase

September 6, 2018

Discussion of an upcoming CNBC story about the App Store

June 21, 2019

Email about controversy surrounding HEY email app

June 17, 2020

Others

Emails between Apple and its ad agency about iPhone “firsts”

April 5, 2010

Samsung exec: "this is our best opportunity to attack iPhone"

October 4, 2011

Slides from presentation: “Competing on Privacy”

January 10, 2013

Discussion of a blog post: “10 Things Google Play Does Better than the App Store”

March 19, 2015

Discussion of Google’s app review process

March 19, 2015

Email from developer Cabel Sasser about App Store frustrations

January 4, 2016

Email from Beats Music CEO about iMessage and Android

March 3, 2016

Email from App Store chief about app downloads from farmed accounts

July 19, 2016

Headspace CEO reaching out to App Store about copycat apps

November 18, 2016

App Store team: Apple's Files app was manually boosted over Dropbox

May 7, 2018

Discussion of taking a 30% cut of Uber's membership program

June 26, 2018

Email from Uber product manager about In-App Purchase

August 7, 2018

Apple exec’s concerns about buying or partnering with Bing

August 29, 2018

App Store chief: If In-App Purchase is optional, “no one will ever use it”

December 12, 2018

Emails about Metal games with memory problems on iOS 12

February 20, 2019

"LinkedIn has been rejected for using the same language that Apple uses”

May 1, 2019

Emails about Fortnite’s problems upgrading to Xcode 11

March 3, 2020

Summary of press coverage before House antitrust hearing

July 29, 2020

FTX

Sam Bankman-Fried

Emails to Paradigm VCs about investing in FTX

April 22, 2021

Memo about “uncanny valleys” and “an approximate list of what matters”

Undated

Memo about Michael Kives and “a one-stop shop for relationships”

February 2022

Email to Attorney General of The Bahamas

November 10, 2022

Messages to Vox writer

November 16, 2022

Google Doc with “random probably bad ideas” 🔍

Circa late 2022

Others

Notes from Caroline Ellison: “Things Sam is freaking out about”

Circa fall 2022

Messages with Sam Bankman-Fried about “an increasing dread”

November 2022

Google

Sergey Brin

“Irate call from Steve Jobs” 🔍

January 23, 2006

Email to execs: "There is a social networking bubble"

October 13, 2007

Marissa Mayer

Email to execs about the advantages of scale

August 20, 2009

Larry Page

"I think we should look into acquiring [YouTube]" 🔍

November 8, 2005

“Where are we at” on acquiring YouTube?

January 23, 2006

Sundar Pichai

Emails with execs about search negotiations with Apple

June 6, 2007

Email to exec about employee losses to competitors

April 16, 2019

Message to exec: “can we change the setting of this group to history off”

October 12, 2021

Eric Schmidt

Email to execs about phone call from Meg Whitman

September 7, 2005

“I don't want to create a paper trail” for Google’s recruiting rules

October 4, 2005

Emails exploring the “likely cost of acquiring YouTube” 🔍

February 7, 2006

Others

Email from YouTube cofounder Jawed Karim about "aiming high"

February 11, 2005

Email from YouTube cofounder Jawed Karim about “video idea” 🔍

February 13, 2005

Engineer’s notes on nascent Android project

July 15, 2005

Email from Sequoia’s Roelof Botha to YouTube cofounder

August 5, 2005

YouTube investment memo from Sequoia’s Roelof Botha

Circa 2005

Email to board of directors about buying DoubleClick

March 23, 2007

Slide from presentation: “Antitrust Basics for Search Team”

March 2011

Email from Anthony Levandowski: Google’s self driving project is broken

January 9, 2016

Email from Epic’s Tim Sweeney about bypassing the Google Play Store

February 22, 2018

Emails about buying a stake in Epic Games

July 15, 2018

Email describing Sundar Pichai’s meeting with Tim Cook

December 20, 2018

Engineer: Deep ML is a serious risk to Google search

December 26, 2018

Email from Barry Diller to exec: “I’m on the edge of revolt”

December 12, 2019

Product manager: Stripe is “kicking our butt”

September 9, 2020

Messages between execs about Apple and privacy

January 27, 2021

Meta

Sheryl Sandberg

Email to Google exec Jonathan Rosenberg about Facebook-Google relations 🔍

August 9, 2008

Message to Mark Zuckerberg about Settlers of Catan

November 8, 2012

Kevin Systrom

Messages with investor Matt Cohler about Facebook buying Instagram 🔍

February 13, 2012

Messages with Mark Zuckerberg about Facebook buying Instagram 🔍

March 19, 2012

Mark Zuckerberg

Email to employees about development speed and major product areas

February 14, 2008

Facebook’s philosophy on perks

September 18, 2009

Email to employees: “Please Resign” 🔍

September 22, 2010

Message to Chris Cox about Instagram’s growth

February 8, 2011

“I get that your team has issues, so fix them and ship the app” 🔍

September 11, 2011

Messages with CFO David Ebersman about acquisition strategy 🔍

February 27, 2012

Messages with exec Mike Schroepfer about buying Instagram

March 9, 2012

Emails with execs: Could Facebook move faster? 🔍

March 30, 2012

Messages with engineer: Should we buy Instagram, Foursquare, or Pinterest? 🔍

April 5, 2012

“It'll be a while before we can buy Google”

April 9, 2012

Email approving the shutdown of Vine’s API access

January 24, 2013

Email to Peter Thiel about Facebook’s board of directors

February 12, 2013

Emails about trying to buy Snapchat 🔍

October 28, 2013

Email to Jan Koum about acquisition rumors 🔍

April 6, 2013

Thoughts on a Messenger Platform

December 9, 2013

Email about Tinder and people recommendations

January 11, 2014

Email about taking Snapchat Stories seriously

June 22, 2014

Email about company goals for 2016

December 28, 2015

Facebook’s VR / AR strategy 🔍

June 22, 2015

Email about competitive analytics for Snapchat 🔍

June 9, 2016

“I worry we’re miscalibrated” on Elizabeth Warren’s antitrust issues

March 8, 2019

Email to Peter Thiel and execs about Millennials and predictions for 2030 🔍

January 4, 2020

Email to Anthony Fauci

February 27, 2020

Email about the Facebook app’s decreasing cultural relevance

April 26, 2022

Other

Internal post from Andrew Bosworth about Instagram acquisition

April 10, 2012

Email from Dan Rose to Sheryl Sandberg about the competitive threat of messaging

October 9, 2012

Email from Jan Koum to Sequoia Capital partner about WeChat

November 5, 2012

Email from CFO David Ebersman about WhatsApp acquisition

February 18, 2014

Email from Reed Hastings to Peter Thiel about Facebook board 🔍

August 14, 2016

Memo on “Building the Discovery Engine” amid competition from TikTok

April 27, 2022

Microsoft

Jim Allchin

“We were smoked” by Apple’s music store 🔍

April 30, 2003

Emails with execs about the iPod

November 13, 2003

Email to Bill Gates: "I would buy a Mac today if I was not working at Microsoft" 🔍

January 7, 2004

Bill Gates

Memo about the company’s strategy for the '90s

May 16, 1991

Email about the company's “hard-core detractors”

December 4, 1993

“I want to learn a lot of facts” about Netscape

July 28, 1996

Email to exec: I'm literally losing sleep over Java 🔍

September 30, 1996

Email to execs about discussions with Apple

July 1, 1997

“I want to apologize for my last email”

October 26, 1997

Email to Wall Street Journal columnist Walt Mossberg

May 14, 1998

Email to execs: “The quality is giving us a bad name”

October 19, 2000

Writeup of experience installing Movie Maker 🔍

January 15, 2003

Reactions to the launch of Apple’s music store 🔍

April 30, 2003

Emails with execs about the iPod and "scenario thinking" 🔍

November 2, 2003

Satya Nadella

Email about Xbox’s market share vs. PlayStation

April 29, 2021

Email about Xbox Cloud Gaming: "I want to use this tactically vs GOOG/AAPL"

September 1, 2022

Phil Spencer

Email about Microsoft's gaming strategy: “We are exactly like Polaroid”

February 15, 2019

Reactions to PlayStation 5: “today was a good day for us”

March 18, 2020

Email to execs about buying Nintendo amid TikTok talks

August 6, 2020

Others

"[Steve Ballmer] thinks we ought to admit that Windows 98 will be a yawner"

August 21, 1997

Mac Business Unit exec: "my recent discussions with Steve [Jobs]"

July 6, 1998

Summary of Bill Gates’s reactions to a product demo

December 4, 1999

Reactions to Mac OS X Tiger: “Steve copied our pitch” 🔍

June 29, 2004

Email about Apple’s reluctance to replace Google with Bing

November 5, 2009

CTO’s email to Satya Nadella and Bill Gates: “Thoughts on OpenAI”

June 12, 2019

Xbox exec: We could "go spend Sony out of business"

December 17, 2019

Emails from ex-PlayStation exec to current CEO about Microsoft buying Activision

January 19, 2022

OpenAI

Sam Altman

Email to Elon Musk: Should we start a “Manhattan Project for AI”? 🔍

May 25, 2015

Email to Elon Musk about early plans for OpenAI 🔍

June 24, 2015

Elon Musk (OpenAI)

Email to founding team: “Congratulations on a great beginning!”

December 11, 2015

Email to cofounders: “Deepmind is causing me extreme mental stress”

February 22, 2016

Email to cofounders: “OpenAI is on a path of certain failure” 🔍

January 31, 2018

Ilya Sutskever

Email to Elon Musk and Sam Altman about "important concerns" 🔍

September 20, 2017

Others

Draft of H1 2025 strategy for ChatGPT

December 2, 2024

Tesla

Elon Musk (Tesla)

Draft schedule

April 30, 2017

Email to general counsel about added compensation

July 30, 2017

Emails to board about taking Tesla private

August 2, 2018

Texts with Airbnb cofounder Joe Gebbia 🔍

August 7, 2018

Texts with James Murdoch: “Everything’s better with fire”

August 7, 2018

Email to large investor: “Don't ever send emails like that to Tesla”

August 7, 2018

Texts with Larry Page 🔍

August 9, 2018

Texts with Saudi Public Investment Fund’s Yasir Al-Rumayyan 🔍

August 10, 2018

Email to Goldman Sachs advisor about taking Tesla private

August 11, 2018

Email to general counsel: Saudi PIF was “all-in for a Tesla take-private when we met"

August 12, 2018

“I just deleted my Instagram”

August 21, 2018

Email to employees: “If an email is sent from me with explicit directions…” 🔍

October 4, 2021

Emails to execs and employees about remote work 🔍

May 31, 2022

Others

Investor’s advice for Elon Musk

July 15, 2018

Email from Goldman Sachs advisor about taking Tesla private

August 9, 2018

Discussion materials from Goldman Sachs on target list for Tesla go-private

August 15, 2018

Email from Silver Lake advisor about potential investors for Tesla go-private

August 16, 2018

Theranos

Elizabeth Holmes

Handwritten schedule 🔍

Circa 2005–2009

Email to James Mattis

August 26, 2011

Email to investors about Theranos's commercial launch

September 6, 2013

Texts with Sunny Balwani about “My new life as of this night”

November 7, 2014

Email to Rupert Murdoch about “[being] part of our company”

January 6, 2015

Email to Rupert Murdoch about Wall Street Journal story

September 8, 2015

Others

Handwritten document from Sunny Balwani about “Pursuit of Success in Business”

Circa 2005–2009

Texts from Sunny Balwani: “I am responsible for everything at Theranos”

September 8, 2015

Email from James Mattis about The Wall Street Journal’s reporting

October 18, 2015

Twitter

Dick Costolo

Email to board: “We need to start shipping and iterating on the product”

October 16, 2014

Email to board about mobile video strategy

November 30, 2014

Email to board member about stepping down as CEO

March 4, 2015

Jack Dorsey

"I have three immediate priorities" as interim CEO

June 22, 2015

Texts with Elon Musk: “a new platform is needed” 🔍

March 26, 2022

Texts with Elon Musk: “This is the right and only path”

April 25, 2022

Texts with Elon Musk about Parag Agrawal

April 26, 2022

Elon Musk (Twitter)

Texts with Antonio Gracias about free speech

March 5, 2022

Texts with Parag Agrawal about ideas for Twitter 🔍

April 7, 2022

Texts with Parag Agrawal about bots on Twitter

April 8, 2022

Texts with Parag Agrawal: “What did you get done this week?” 🔍

April 9, 2022

Texts with board chair Bret Taylor

April 9, 2022

Texts with Larry Ellison 🔍

April 20, 2022

Sam Bankman-Fried reaches out about partnering on Twitter deal 🔍

April 25, 2022

Texts with Marc Benioff about “Twitter conversational OS”

April 27, 2022

Texts with banker: “It won’t make sense to buy Twitter if we’re heading into WW3”

May 8, 2022

First email to employees

November 9, 2022

Email about Twitter's finances

May 15, 2023

Linda Yaccarino

First email to employees

June 12, 2023

Others

Product and engineering execs: We need to be focused on shipping

November 25, 2014

Email from investor relations about “Possible hot topics”

June 9, 2015

Email from Marc Andreessen about investing in Twitter acquisition

April 25, 2022

Email from board member to general counsel: “O My Freaking God”

October 27, 2022

Uber

Travis Kalanick

Email to Google exec about self-driving competition

March 7, 2015

Text to colleague about meeting with Joe Biden

January 2016

Texts with Anthony Levandowski about self-driving

March 1, 2016

Others

Email from Sequoia’s Doug Leone to portfolio companies

April 17, 2000

Larry Ellison: “I need daily reports until the customer is happy”

March 23, 2001

Airbnb cofounder Joe Gebbia: "I thought of a way to make a few bucks"

September 22, 2007

Stewart Butterfield's resignation letter from Yahoo 🔍

June 13, 2008

Nokia CEO Stephen Elop: “our platform is burning” 🔍

February 2011

Email from Barry Diller to Tinder’s cofounder

March 14, 2014

Barry Diller: Facebook is trying to "steal" Tinder's cofounder

April 12, 2014

Email from Match CEO about Barry Diller's threats to Tinder’s cofounder

May 5, 2017

Messages with Robinhood COO about meme stocks

January 28, 2021

First email to employees from Peloton CEO Barry McCarthy

February 8, 2022