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Jim Amos's avatar
Jim Amos
Nov 15, 2024

Altman: obsessed with being CEO, Sustkever: legitimately afraid for the future of our species, Musk: petulant jerk.

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Bestoink
Dec 3, 2024

In reading this… the first time reality has set in for me. It’s not a question of “If AGI” bit “when”. And the answer might well be “yesterday”.

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