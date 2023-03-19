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Sandy's avatar
Sandy
Mar 22, 2023

As head of the company I think Mr. Zuckerberg had every right to send out that memo. I think he makes a valid point about confidentiality. That being said I thought his changing the world comment says a lot about how he sees himself - or wants to.

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Sammy Irefans's avatar
Sammy Irefans
Mar 20, 2023

Interesting that this message was shared considering the contents

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