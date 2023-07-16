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From: Steve Jobs

Sent: Thursday, May 26, 2005 9:36 AM

To: Bruce Chizen

Subject: Recruiting

Bruce,

Adobe is recruiting from Apple. They have hired one person already and are calling lots more. I have a standing policy with our recruiters that we don't recruit from Adobe. It seems you have a different policy. One of us must change our policy. Please let me know who.

Steve





On May 26, 2005, at 4:15 PM, Bruce Chizen wrote:

I thought we agreed not to recruit any senior level employees (at Adobe this is Sr. Director/VP and represents about 2% of the population). I am pretty sure your recruiters have approached ,more junior ones.

I would propose we keep it this way. Open to discuss. It would be good to agree.





From: Steve Jobs

Sent: Thursday, May 26, 2005 6:27 PM

To: Bruce Chizen

Cc: Steve Jobs

Subject: Re: Recruiting

OK, I'll tell our recruiters that they are free to approach any Adobe employee who is not a Sr. Director or VP. Am I understanding your position correctly?

Steve





Subject: RE: Recruiting

Date: Fri, 27 May 2005 20:53:36 -0700

From: Bruce Chizen

To: Steve Jobs

I'd rather agree NOT to actively solicit any employee from either company. If employee proactively approaches then it's acceptable.

If you are in agreement I will let my folks know.





[This document is from In re: High-Tech Employee Antitrust Litigation (2011).]

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Previously: Sergey Brin: "Irate call from Steve Jobs" (February 13, 2005)

Previously: Steve Jobs emails Eric Schmidt (March 7, 2007)

Twitter board member emails general counsel

From: Martha Lane Fox

Sent: 10/27/2022 2:30:24 PM

To: Sean Edgett

Subject: Re: Board Meeting Materials (Privileged & Confidential)

O

My

Freaking

God





[This document is from X Corp. v. Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz (2023).]

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Further context from Reuters: “Elon Musk has sued the elite law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to recover most of a $90 million fee it received from Twitter for defeating his bid to walk away from his $44 billion buyout of the social media company. … The complaint also quoted former Twitter director Martha Lane Fox who, upon learning how much lawyers would be paid, emailed general counsel Sean Edgett…” (July 7, 2023)

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