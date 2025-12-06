Internal Tech Emails

Internal Tech Emails

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frederick Woodruff's avatar
Frederick Woodruff
Dec 6

Two sociopaths confer

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Rainbow Roxy's avatar
Rainbow Roxy
7d

This article comes at the perfect time and it's so intresting to see these foundational exchanges, but I'm still trying to piece together what precisely made Facebook AI Research "too problematic" for initial OpenAI involvement.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Internal Tech Emails · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture