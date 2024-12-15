Internal Tech Emails
ChatGPT's 2025 strategy | Peter Thiel | Apple exec meeting
ChatGPT should be cool. Right now, it’s useful but not cool.
Jun 15
48
Internal Tech Emails
ChatGPT's 2025 strategy | Peter Thiel | Apple exec meeting
1
May 2025
Facebook's "cultural relevance is decreasing quickly"
there’s also a chance that Elon unlocks product iteration velocity and that Twitter could grow a lot as a competitor to us
May 12
50
Internal Tech Emails
Facebook's "cultural relevance is decreasing quickly"
4
April 2025
Mark Zuckerberg and Snapchat
I'm disappointed and frustrated by this. I don't know what else to say to him.
Apr 18
40
Internal Tech Emails
Mark Zuckerberg and Snapchat
1
"Let's leverage this position now!!!!"
From: Steve Jobs
Apr 13
27
Internal Tech Emails
"Let's leverage this position now!!!!"
March 2025
Bill Gates on the iPod
This whole Apple music experience is one that is interesting to me and makes me wonder where the scenario thinking is in Windows.
Mar 8
43
Internal Tech Emails
Bill Gates on the iPod
2
February 2025
Should we buy Instagram, Foursquare, or Pinterest?
It's really expensive -- probably ~$1 billion.
Feb 8
50
Internal Tech Emails
Should we buy Instagram, Foursquare, or Pinterest?
3
January 2025
"OpenAI is on a path of certain failure"
There obviously needs to be immediate and dramatic action or everyone except for Google will be consigned to irrelevance.
Jan 12
52
Internal Tech Emails
"OpenAI is on a path of certain failure"
3
December 2024
Steve Jobs and Palm
This is not satisfactory to Apple.
Dec 15, 2024
52
Internal Tech Emails
Steve Jobs and Palm
2
November 2024
Elon Musk and OpenAI
Guys, I've had enough. This is the final straw.
Nov 15, 2024
75
Internal Tech Emails
Elon Musk and OpenAI
4
October 2024
Steve Jobs on iPod and DRM
Guys – We need to make sure that when Music Match launches their download music store they cannot use iPod. Is this going to be an issue?
Oct 26, 2024
33
Internal Tech Emails
Steve Jobs on iPod and DRM
September 2024
Mark Zuckerberg: "Ship the app"
I get that your team has issues, so fix them and ship the app.
Sep 28, 2024
59
Internal Tech Emails
Mark Zuckerberg: "Ship the app"
Mark Zuckerberg tries to buy Instagram
The process began with you asking if we'd do this at $500m, but then you didn't want to end up doing it at that valuation. I am curious to know at what…
Sep 7, 2024
31
Internal Tech Emails
Mark Zuckerberg tries to buy Instagram
3
